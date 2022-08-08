Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business DRA Advisors has paid $106 million, or $185,639/unit, for the Bennington, a 571-unit apartment property in Bensenville, Ill, a suburb of Chicago The New York investment manager purchased the property from FPA...
Orlando Business Journal Local developer Cameron Kuhn has filed plans to build a 36-story mixed-use building in downtown Orlando, Fla The 830,581-square-foot property is being planned for a 114-acre parking lot site at 110 West Jefferson St It would...
REJournalscom Stripmasters Services Inc, a painting and coating company, has agreed to lease 161,000 square feet at Decatur Commerce Park, a 649,000-sf industrial property in Decatur, Ill The property, at 2500 North 22nd St, has 36-foot clear...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Greystone and Forefront Living has broken ground on the Outlook at Windhaven, a 239-unit seniors-living property in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The property is being built on 18 acres near the Dallas North...
Commercial Property Executive Beam Reach Partners is planning to build Kanon, a 740,000-square-foot office property in downtown Bellevue, Wash The Dallas developer will construct the two-building property at 222 112th Ave NE, about 10 miles west of...
Crain’s Chicago Business North Park Ventures has agreed to pay $353 million, or $215,243/unit, for a portfolio of five apartment properties with a total of 164 units in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The Chicago investment firm is buying...
Dallas Morning News KKR & Co Inc has filed plans to build a 600,000-square-foot industrial property in North Fort Worth, Texas The New York investment manager is developing the three-building property on Bonds Ranch Road near Interstate 35 West,...
Dallas Morning News Three financial services companies have agreed to lease large chunks of Dallas-area office space totaling 21 million square feet Wells Fargo Bank has agreed to fully lease a two-building office project that’s being planned...
Austin Business Journal Aspen Heights Partners is developing a two-building residential property with 921 units in Austin, Texas The local real estate company is building the property on city-owned development sites at 1215 Red River St and 606 East...