South Florida Business Journal Longpoint Partners has bought the 136,295-square-foot El Paraiso shopping center in Hialeah, Fla, for $4325 million, or about $31733/sf The Boston company acquired the retail property, which sits on nine acres at...
Vesta Hospitality has paid $58 million, or $610,526/room, for the 95-room Surfsand Resort in the resort city of Cannon Beach in northwestern Oregon in a deal arranged by Sonnenblick-Eichner Co The brokerage also arranged a $406 million acquisition...
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $244 million, or $503/sf, for Silverado Square, a 48,492-square-foot retail center in Las Vegas The non-traded REIT bought the three-year-old property, at 1110-1190 East Silverado Blvd, from its developer, AG...
Dallas Morning News Wolverine Interests has bought Riverside Commons, a four-building office property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Dallas developer acquired the property, with more than 467,000 square feet, from Brookfield Properties of...
CARROLL, which last year had acquired 34 apartment properties with 13,000 units, completed the purchase of 12 properties with 4,000 units this year through June Its acquisitions so far this year total $11 billion Meanwhile, it's sold $15 billion of...
Crain’s Chicago Business DRA Advisors has paid $106 million, or $185,639/unit, for the Bennington, a 571-unit apartment property in Bensenville, Ill, a suburb of Chicago The New York investment manager purchased the property from FPA...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Nuveen has bought a pair of affordable-housing properties with a combined 716 units in the Atlanta suburb of Clarkston, Ga Core Real Estate Partners of Windermere, Fla, sold...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Freedman’s Development has sold a 600-unit self-storage facility in Tampa, Fla, for $185 million, or about $30,833/unit The buyer was not disclosed Freedman built the property, at the intersection of Interstate 275...
Orlando Business Journal GVA Real Estate Group has acquired the Casa Mirella Apartment Homes, a 276-unit property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Windermere, Fla, for $802 million, or about $290,580/unit The Austin, Texas, company purchased the...