Washington Business Journal TGM Associates has bought The Point at Manassas, a 576-unit apartment property in Manassas, Va, for $175 million, or about $303,819/unit The seller was not identified The property, at 11212 Chatterly Loop, was built in...
REBusinessOnline MDH Partners has bought Park 100 Building 71, a 193,348-square-foot industrial property in Indianapolis The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 5250 West 76th St, was built in 1988 and is 87 percent...
Multi-Housing News Lone Star Capital has bought Timberwalk, a 300-unit apartment property in Houston The New York investor acquired the complex from Performance Properties The sales price was not disclosed The buyer funded its purchase with a $256...
Multi-Housing News JT Capital has purchased Grand Reserve Apartment Homes, a 263-unit property in Ocala, Fla, for $706 million, or about $268,411/unit ApexOne Investment Partners sold the property, at 3001 SW 24th Ave, which is encumbered by a $2337...
South Florida Business Journal Longpoint Partners has bought the 136,295-square-foot El Paraiso shopping center in Hialeah, Fla, for $4325 million, or about $31733/sf The Boston company acquired the retail property, which sits on nine acres at...
Vesta Hospitality has paid $58 million, or $610,526/room, for the 95-room Surfsand Resort in the resort city of Cannon Beach in northwestern Oregon in a deal arranged by Sonnenblick-Eichner Co The brokerage also arranged a $406 million acquisition...
Amoroso Cos has paid $313 million, or $313,000/unit, for Woodbrook, a 100-unit apartment property in Everett, Wash The Los Angeles developer purchased the property from an affiliate of Univest Inc in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap’s...
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $244 million, or $503/sf, for Silverado Square, a 48,492-square-foot retail center in Las Vegas The non-traded REIT bought the three-year-old property, at 1110-1190 East Silverado Blvd, from its developer, AG...
Dallas Morning News Wolverine Interests has bought Riverside Commons, a four-building office property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Dallas developer acquired the property, with more than 467,000 square feet, from Brookfield Properties of...