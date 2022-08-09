Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal TGM Associates has bought The Point at Manassas, a 576-unit apartment property in Manassas, Va, for $175 million, or about $303,819/unit The seller was not identified The property, at 11212 Chatterly Loop, was built in...
REBusinessOnline MDH Partners has bought Park 100 Building 71, a 193,348-square-foot industrial property in Indianapolis The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 5250 West 76th St, was built in 1988 and is 87 percent...
Multi-Housing News Graceada Partners has paid $309 million, or about $183,928/unit, for the 168-unit Tyner Ranch Apartments in Bakersfield, Calif The Modesto, Calif, company bought the residential property from Hardt Investments in a deal brokered...
Multi-Housing News Lone Star Capital has bought Timberwalk, a 300-unit apartment property in Houston The New York investor acquired the complex from Performance Properties The sales price was not disclosed The buyer funded its purchase with a $256...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has started work on Soleste Westgate, a 529-unit apartment property in Lauderhill, Fla The Miami developer lined up $932 million of construction financing from Synovus Bank The six-story property is...
South Florida Business Journal Longpoint Partners has bought the 136,295-square-foot El Paraiso shopping center in Hialeah, Fla, for $4325 million, or about $31733/sf The Boston company acquired the retail property, which sits on nine acres at...
Charlotte Business Journal Strategic Capital Partners wants to expand its Rock Hill Commerce Center in suburban Charlotte, NC The Rock Hill, SC, City Council is considering a proposal submitted by the Indianapolis developer that calls for an...
Vesta Hospitality has paid $58 million, or $610,526/room, for the 95-room Surfsand Resort in the resort city of Cannon Beach in northwestern Oregon in a deal arranged by Sonnenblick-Eichner Co The brokerage also arranged a $406 million acquisition...
Amoroso Cos has paid $313 million, or $313,000/unit, for Woodbrook, a 100-unit apartment property in Everett, Wash The Los Angeles developer purchased the property from an affiliate of Univest Inc in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap’s...