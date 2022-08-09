Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Voya Investment Management LLC has provided $285 million of financing to facilitate Epic Investment Services’ $431 million, or $287,333/unit, purchase of the 150-unit Villatree apartment property in...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has started work on Soleste Westgate, a 529-unit apartment property in Lauderhill, Fla The Miami developer lined up $932 million of construction financing from Synovus Bank The six-story property is...
Dwight Capital has provided $292 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 126-unit Division Street Station apartment property in Portland, Ore The property, at 2595 SE 50th Ave, was...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local developer Sterling Bay Co is planning to build a 130-unit apartment property at 2100 North Southport Ave in Chicago The nine-story property would be the tallest mass timber development built in Chicago since 1871...
United Overseas Bank has provided $514 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Assembly Innovation Park life-sciences property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The 12-story project, which will have 485,000 square...
Commercial Observer Signature Bank has provided $210 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by a venture of Harbor Group International and Azure Partners, of the 617-unit Avalon Green apartment property in Elmsford, NY The loan, with a...
Pacific Housing has recapitalized four affordable apartment properties and two seniors-housing properties with a total of 1,032 units in the Sacramento, Calif, area in a deal valuing them at $1816 million The recapitalization involved bringing in...
The Real Deal Safra National Bank has provided a $100 million loan against a pair of office buildings at 42 Greene and 90 Grand streets in Manhattan’s SoHo area Newmark arranged the financing, which allowed the buildings’ owner, Zar...
Crain’s Chicago Business DRA Advisors has paid $106 million, or $185,639/unit, for the Bennington, a 571-unit apartment property in Bensenville, Ill, a suburb of Chicago The New York investment manager purchased the property from FPA...