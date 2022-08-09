Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has started work on Soleste Westgate, a 529-unit apartment property in Lauderhill, Fla The Miami developer lined up $932 million of construction financing from Synovus Bank The six-story property is...
Charlotte Business Journal Strategic Capital Partners wants to expand its Rock Hill Commerce Center in suburban Charlotte, NC The Rock Hill, SC, City Council is considering a proposal submitted by the Indianapolis developer that calls for an...
Real Estate Weekly Edelman has renewed its 173,618-square-foot lease for another 15 years at 250 Hudson St in the Hudson Square section of Manhattan The public relations firm has been a tenant at the building for 13 years and occupies six floors of...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local developer Sterling Bay Co is planning to build a 130-unit apartment property at 2100 North Southport Ave in Chicago The nine-story property would be the tallest mass timber development built in Chicago since 1871...
Commercial Observer Signature Bank has provided $210 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by a venture of Harbor Group International and Azure Partners, of the 617-unit Avalon Green apartment property in Elmsford, NY The loan, with a...
Dallas Morning News Principal Real Estate Investors has joined CLX Ventures to develop Denton ICC-35, a 12 million-square-foot business park in Denton, Texas Ground broke on the industrial property last month, with completion of its first building...
Austin Business Journal NorthPoint Development is breaking ground soon on a 22 million-square-foot industrial property in suburban San Antonio The Kansas City, Mo, company is building the property, dubbed Foster Commerce Center, on Foster Road...
The Real Deal Safra National Bank has provided a $100 million loan against a pair of office buildings at 42 Greene and 90 Grand streets in Manhattan’s SoHo area Newmark arranged the financing, which allowed the buildings’ owner, Zar...
Orlando Business Journal Local developer Cameron Kuhn has filed plans to build a 36-story mixed-use building in downtown Orlando, Fla The 830,581-square-foot property is being planned for a 114-acre parking lot site at 110 West Jefferson St It would...