Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Voya Investment Management LLC has provided $285 million of financing to facilitate Epic Investment Services’ $431 million, or $287,333/unit, purchase of the 150-unit Villatree apartment property in...
South Florida Business Journal Longpoint Partners has bought the 136,295-square-foot El Paraiso shopping center in Hialeah, Fla, for $4325 million, or about $31733/sf The Boston company acquired the retail property, which sits on nine acres at...
Charlotte Business Journal Strategic Capital Partners wants to expand its Rock Hill Commerce Center in suburban Charlotte, NC The Rock Hill, SC, City Council is considering a proposal submitted by the Indianapolis developer that calls for an...
New York YIMBY Boston Properties plans to build a 750,400-square-foot office building at 343 Madison Ave in Manhattan The Boston REIT had received a permit from the City Council in November to build a 55-story building with more than 800,000 sf of...
Dwight Capital has provided $292 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 126-unit Division Street Station apartment property in Portland, Ore The property, at 2595 SE 50th Ave, was...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local developer Sterling Bay Co is planning to build a 130-unit apartment property at 2100 North Southport Ave in Chicago The nine-story property would be the tallest mass timber development built in Chicago since 1871...
United Overseas Bank has provided $514 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Assembly Innovation Park life-sciences property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The 12-story project, which will have 485,000 square...
Commercial Observer Signature Bank has provided $210 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by a venture of Harbor Group International and Azure Partners, of the 617-unit Avalon Green apartment property in Elmsford, NY The loan, with a...
Pacific Housing has recapitalized four affordable apartment properties and two seniors-housing properties with a total of 1,032 units in the Sacramento, Calif, area in a deal valuing them at $1816 million The recapitalization involved bringing in...