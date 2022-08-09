Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Federal Realty Investment Trust has purchased the 392,000-square-foot Shops at Pembroke Gardens retail property in Pembroke Pines, Fla, for $1805 million, or about $46046/sf The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Davlyn Investments has paid $655 million, or $355,978/unit, for the 184-unit Aviara apartment property in Las Vegas The San Diego investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Acacia...
Prologis finally has struck a deal to acquire Duke Realty Corp in an all-stock transaction valued at $26 billion, including the assumption of debt Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, had offered to buy Duke, an Indianapolis REIT, last month...
Almanac Realty Investors, the real estate investment management arm of Neuberger Berman, has acquired a minority interest in Waterton, a Chicago investment manager that specializes in the multifamily, seniors-housing and hotel sectors Details of...
Duke Realty Corp, which yesterday received an offer from Prologis valued at $237 billion, has rejected the bid, saying it was “insufficient” Prologis had offered to swap 0466 of its shares for every Duke share outstanding, valuing every...
Blackstone Group has agreed to acquire PS Business Parks Inc, a Glendale, Calif, owner of industrial and suburban office buildings in 12 major coastal markets, in an all-cash transaction valued at $76 billion, including transaction costs PS Business...
Affiliates of Blackstone Group have agreed to buy American Campus Communities, the largest owner and developer of student housing in the country, in a deal valued at $128 billion The affiliates buying the company are Blackstone Real Estate Income...
First Washington Realty has bought Donahue Schriber Realty Group from institutional investors advised by JPMorgan Global Alternatives Financial terms of the deal, which closed late last month, were not disclosed The merged company will retain the...
South Florida Business Journal Companies managed by Yakov Cohen of North Miami Beach, Fla, have bought a 62,491-square-foot retail center in Kendall, Fla, for $315 million, or about $50407/sf The Centre at Kendall Town Center, which is managed by...