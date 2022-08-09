Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Longpoint Partners has bought the 136,295-square-foot El Paraiso shopping center in Hialeah, Fla, for $4325 million, or about $31733/sf The Boston company acquired the retail property, which sits on nine acres at...
Vesta Hospitality has paid $58 million, or $610,526/room, for the 95-room Surfsand Resort in the resort city of Cannon Beach in northwestern Oregon in a deal arranged by Sonnenblick-Eichner Co The brokerage also arranged a $406 million acquisition...
Amoroso Cos has paid $313 million, or $313,000/unit, for Woodbrook, a 100-unit apartment property in Everett, Wash The Los Angeles developer purchased the property from an affiliate of Univest Inc in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap’s...
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $244 million, or $503/sf, for Silverado Square, a 48,492-square-foot retail center in Las Vegas The non-traded REIT bought the three-year-old property, at 1110-1190 East Silverado Blvd, from its developer, AG...
Dallas Morning News Principal Real Estate Investors has joined CLX Ventures to develop Denton ICC-35, a 12 million-square-foot business park in Denton, Texas Ground broke on the industrial property last month, with completion of its first building...
Austin Business Journal NorthPoint Development is breaking ground soon on a 22 million-square-foot industrial property in suburban San Antonio The Kansas City, Mo, company is building the property, dubbed Foster Commerce Center, on Foster Road...
CARROLL, which last year had acquired 34 apartment properties with 13,000 units, completed the purchase of 12 properties with 4,000 units this year through June Its acquisitions so far this year total $11 billion Meanwhile, it's sold $15 billion of...
Crain’s Chicago Business DRA Advisors has paid $106 million, or $185,639/unit, for the Bennington, a 571-unit apartment property in Bensenville, Ill, a suburb of Chicago The New York investment manager purchased the property from FPA...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Nuveen has bought a pair of affordable-housing properties with a combined 716 units in the Atlanta suburb of Clarkston, Ga Core Real Estate Partners of Windermere, Fla, sold...