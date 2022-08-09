Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has started work on Soleste Westgate, a 529-unit apartment property in Lauderhill, Fla The Miami developer lined up $932 million of construction financing from Synovus Bank The six-story property is...
Charlotte Business Journal Strategic Capital Partners wants to expand its Rock Hill Commerce Center in suburban Charlotte, NC The Rock Hill, SC, City Council is considering a proposal submitted by the Indianapolis developer that calls for an...
New York YIMBY Boston Properties plans to build a 750,400-square-foot office building at 343 Madison Ave in Manhattan The Boston REIT had received a permit from the City Council in November to build a 55-story building with more than 800,000 sf of...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local developer Sterling Bay Co is planning to build a 130-unit apartment property at 2100 North Southport Ave in Chicago The nine-story property would be the tallest mass timber development built in Chicago since 1871...
Dallas Morning News Wolverine Interests has bought Riverside Commons, a four-building office property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Dallas developer acquired the property, with more than 467,000 square feet, from Brookfield Properties of...
Austin Business Journal NorthPoint Development is breaking ground soon on a 22 million-square-foot industrial property in suburban San Antonio The Kansas City, Mo, company is building the property, dubbed Foster Commerce Center, on Foster Road...
Orlando Business Journal Local developer Cameron Kuhn has filed plans to build a 36-story mixed-use building in downtown Orlando, Fla The 830,581-square-foot property is being planned for a 114-acre parking lot site at 110 West Jefferson St It would...
Commercial Property Executive VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on Gateway 1000, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Jeffersonville, Ind The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property at the intersection of Paul Garrett...
Dallas Morning News The City of Dallas is buying the Ricchi Tower, a 229,000-square-foot office building in Dallas for more than $14 million, or about $6114/sf Local investor Ricchi Group is selling the 11-story property at 7800 North Stemmons...