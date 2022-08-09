Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Voya Investment Management LLC has provided $285 million of financing to facilitate Epic Investment Services’ $431 million, or $287,333/unit, purchase of the 150-unit Villatree apartment property in...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has started work on Soleste Westgate, a 529-unit apartment property in Lauderhill, Fla The Miami developer lined up $932 million of construction financing from Synovus Bank The six-story property is...
Real Estate Weekly Edelman has renewed its 173,618-square-foot lease for another 15 years at 250 Hudson St in the Hudson Square section of Manhattan The public relations firm has been a tenant at the building for 13 years and occupies six floors of...
New York YIMBY Boston Properties plans to build a 750,400-square-foot office building at 343 Madison Ave in Manhattan The Boston REIT had received a permit from the City Council in November to build a 55-story building with more than 800,000 sf of...
Dwight Capital has provided $292 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 126-unit Division Street Station apartment property in Portland, Ore The property, at 2595 SE 50th Ave, was...
United Overseas Bank has provided $514 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Assembly Innovation Park life-sciences property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The 12-story project, which will have 485,000 square...
Pacific Housing has recapitalized four affordable apartment properties and two seniors-housing properties with a total of 1,032 units in the Sacramento, Calif, area in a deal valuing them at $1816 million The recapitalization involved bringing in...
Crain’s Chicago Business John Buck Co is offering for sale 33 North LaSalle St, a 403,000-square-foot office building in Chicago The local developer has hired JLL to market the 38-story property It is encumbered by a $584 million mortgage that...
The Real Deal Safra National Bank has provided a $100 million loan against a pair of office buildings at 42 Greene and 90 Grand streets in Manhattan’s SoHo area Newmark arranged the financing, which allowed the buildings’ owner, Zar...