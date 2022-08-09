Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has started work on Soleste Westgate, a 529-unit apartment property in Lauderhill, Fla The Miami developer lined up $932 million of construction financing from Synovus Bank The six-story property is...
Charlotte Business Journal Strategic Capital Partners wants to expand its Rock Hill Commerce Center in suburban Charlotte, NC The Rock Hill, SC, City Council is considering a proposal submitted by the Indianapolis developer that calls for an...
New York YIMBY Boston Properties plans to build a 750,400-square-foot office building at 343 Madison Ave in Manhattan The Boston REIT had received a permit from the City Council in November to build a 55-story building with more than 800,000 sf of...
Dallas Morning News Principal Real Estate Investors has joined CLX Ventures to develop Denton ICC-35, a 12 million-square-foot business park in Denton, Texas Ground broke on the industrial property last month, with completion of its first building...
Austin Business Journal NorthPoint Development is breaking ground soon on a 22 million-square-foot industrial property in suburban San Antonio The Kansas City, Mo, company is building the property, dubbed Foster Commerce Center, on Foster Road...
Crain’s Chicago Business John Buck Co is offering for sale 33 North LaSalle St, a 403,000-square-foot office building in Chicago The local developer has hired JLL to market the 38-story property It is encumbered by a $584 million mortgage that...
Crain’s Chicago Business DRA Advisors has paid $106 million, or $185,639/unit, for the Bennington, a 571-unit apartment property in Bensenville, Ill, a suburb of Chicago The New York investment manager purchased the property from FPA...
Orlando Business Journal Local developer Cameron Kuhn has filed plans to build a 36-story mixed-use building in downtown Orlando, Fla The 830,581-square-foot property is being planned for a 114-acre parking lot site at 110 West Jefferson St It would...
REJournalscom Stripmasters Services Inc, a painting and coating company, has agreed to lease 161,000 square feet at Decatur Commerce Park, a 649,000-sf industrial property in Decatur, Ill The property, at 2500 North 22nd St, has 36-foot clear...