South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has started work on Soleste Westgate, a 529-unit apartment property in Lauderhill, Fla The Miami developer lined up $932 million of construction financing from Synovus Bank The six-story property is...
South Florida Business Journal Longpoint Partners has bought the 136,295-square-foot El Paraiso shopping center in Hialeah, Fla, for $4325 million, or about $31733/sf The Boston company acquired the retail property, which sits on nine acres at...
New York YIMBY Boston Properties plans to build a 750,400-square-foot office building at 343 Madison Ave in Manhattan The Boston REIT had received a permit from the City Council in November to build a 55-story building with more than 800,000 sf of...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local developer Sterling Bay Co is planning to build a 130-unit apartment property at 2100 North Southport Ave in Chicago The nine-story property would be the tallest mass timber development built in Chicago since 1871...
Dallas Morning News Principal Real Estate Investors has joined CLX Ventures to develop Denton ICC-35, a 12 million-square-foot business park in Denton, Texas Ground broke on the industrial property last month, with completion of its first building...
Austin Business Journal NorthPoint Development is breaking ground soon on a 22 million-square-foot industrial property in suburban San Antonio The Kansas City, Mo, company is building the property, dubbed Foster Commerce Center, on Foster Road...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Nuveen has bought a pair of affordable-housing properties with a combined 716 units in the Atlanta suburb of Clarkston, Ga Core Real Estate Partners of Windermere, Fla, sold...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Freedman’s Development has sold a 600-unit self-storage facility in Tampa, Fla, for $185 million, or about $30,833/unit The buyer was not disclosed Freedman built the property, at the intersection of Interstate 275...
Orlando Business Journal GVA Real Estate Group has acquired the Casa Mirella Apartment Homes, a 276-unit property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Windermere, Fla, for $802 million, or about $290,580/unit The Austin, Texas, company purchased the...