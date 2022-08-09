Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has started work on Soleste Westgate, a 529-unit apartment property in Lauderhill, Fla The Miami developer lined up $932 million of construction financing from Synovus Bank The six-story property is...
Dwight Capital has provided $292 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 126-unit Division Street Station apartment property in Portland, Ore The property, at 2595 SE 50th Ave, was...
United Overseas Bank has provided $514 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Assembly Innovation Park life-sciences property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The 12-story project, which will have 485,000 square...
Commercial Observer Signature Bank has provided $210 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by a venture of Harbor Group International and Azure Partners, of the 617-unit Avalon Green apartment property in Elmsford, NY The loan, with a...
Pacific Housing has recapitalized four affordable apartment properties and two seniors-housing properties with a total of 1,032 units in the Sacramento, Calif, area in a deal valuing them at $1816 million The recapitalization involved bringing in...
Crain’s Chicago Business John Buck Co is offering for sale 33 North LaSalle St, a 403,000-square-foot office building in Chicago The local developer has hired JLL to market the 38-story property It is encumbered by a $584 million mortgage that...
The Real Deal Safra National Bank has provided a $100 million loan against a pair of office buildings at 42 Greene and 90 Grand streets in Manhattan’s SoHo area Newmark arranged the financing, which allowed the buildings’ owner, Zar...
PCCP LLC has provided $434 million of financing for the construction of a 58,950-square-foot industrial property in the Hunts Point area of the Bronx, NY The property, at 1100 Leggett Ave, two blocks from the Bruckner Expressway, already has been...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $563 million of financing against the 306-room Sofitel Philadelphia, facilitating the property’s $80 million, or $261,438/room, purchase by a venture of Clearview Hotel Capital and Oaktree Capital...