The Real Deal Ogden CAP Properties is renewing its 42,000-square-foot lease at 545 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan The real estate arm of the Milstein family is the largest tenant at the 139,540-sf building, which is owned by the Joseph E Marx Co...
REBusinessOnline MDH Partners has bought Park 100 Building 71, a 193,348-square-foot industrial property in Indianapolis The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 5250 West 76th St, was built in 1988 and is 87 percent...
Real Estate Weekly Edelman has renewed its 173,618-square-foot lease for another 15 years at 250 Hudson St in the Hudson Square section of Manhattan The public relations firm has been a tenant at the building for 13 years and occupies six floors of...
New York YIMBY Boston Properties plans to build a 750,400-square-foot office building at 343 Madison Ave in Manhattan The Boston REIT had received a permit from the City Council in November to build a 55-story building with more than 800,000 sf of...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local developer Sterling Bay Co is planning to build a 130-unit apartment property at 2100 North Southport Ave in Chicago The nine-story property would be the tallest mass timber development built in Chicago since 1871...
Commercial Observer Signature Bank has provided $210 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by a venture of Harbor Group International and Azure Partners, of the 617-unit Avalon Green apartment property in Elmsford, NY The loan, with a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Safehold Inc, which iStar Inc took public five years ago, is in talks to merge with its former parent Safehold, which specializes in buying and structuring ground leases, said a special committee of its...
Crain’s Chicago Business John Buck Co is offering for sale 33 North LaSalle St, a 403,000-square-foot office building in Chicago The local developer has hired JLL to market the 38-story property It is encumbered by a $584 million mortgage that...
The Real Deal Safra National Bank has provided a $100 million loan against a pair of office buildings at 42 Greene and 90 Grand streets in Manhattan’s SoHo area Newmark arranged the financing, which allowed the buildings’ owner, Zar...