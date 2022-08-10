Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on VT 202, a two-building industrial property totaling 181,000 square feet in Phoenix The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property along 59th Avenue, south of Buckeye Road and north of...
Commercial Property Executive Western Alliance Bank has provided $616 million of financing for the construction of Hatcher Industrial Park, a two-building property totaling 906,125 square feet in Glendale, Ariz A venture of Ryan Cos and Westcore...
Thorofare Capital Inc has provided $28 million for the construction of NuLu Yards, a 189-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The property is being developed by Weyland Ventures, a Louisville developer led by the Weyland family, whose...
Multi-Housing News Graceada Partners has paid $309 million, or about $183,928/unit, for the 168-unit Tyner Ranch Apartments in Bakersfield, Calif The Modesto, Calif, company bought the residential property from Hardt Investments in a deal brokered...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has started work on Soleste Westgate, a 529-unit apartment property in Lauderhill, Fla The Miami developer lined up $932 million of construction financing from Synovus Bank The six-story property is...
Charlotte Business Journal Strategic Capital Partners wants to expand its Rock Hill Commerce Center in suburban Charlotte, NC The Rock Hill, SC, City Council is considering a proposal submitted by the Indianapolis developer that calls for an...
New York YIMBY Boston Properties plans to build a 750,400-square-foot office building at 343 Madison Ave in Manhattan The Boston REIT had received a permit from the City Council in November to build a 55-story building with more than 800,000 sf of...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local developer Sterling Bay Co is planning to build a 130-unit apartment property at 2100 North Southport Ave in Chicago The nine-story property would be the tallest mass timber development built in Chicago since 1871...
Dallas Morning News Principal Real Estate Investors has joined CLX Ventures to develop Denton ICC-35, a 12 million-square-foot business park in Denton, Texas Ground broke on the industrial property last month, with completion of its first building...