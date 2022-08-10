Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report FirstBank has provided $7823 million of financing to facilitate Jason McCool’s $11175 million, or $302,845/unit, purchase of two apartment properties with a total of 369 units in Tempe, Ariz McCool,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Security Properties has paid $495 million, or $294,642/unit, for the 168-unit Sienna Pointe Apartments in Bend, Ore The Seattle investment manager purchased the property from a New Orleans investor group...
A venture of WC Smith and Anacostia Economic Development Corp has received $95 million in debt and equity for the construction of Terrace Manor, a 130-unit affordable-housing property in the Randle Heights area of Washington, DC The District of...
Commercial Property Executive Western Alliance Bank has provided $616 million of financing for the construction of Hatcher Industrial Park, a two-building property totaling 906,125 square feet in Glendale, Ariz A venture of Ryan Cos and Westcore...
Thorofare Capital Inc has provided $28 million for the construction of NuLu Yards, a 189-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The property is being developed by Weyland Ventures, a Louisville developer led by the Weyland family, whose...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Voya Investment Management LLC has provided $285 million of financing to facilitate Epic Investment Services’ $431 million, or $287,333/unit, purchase of the 150-unit Villatree apartment property in...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has started work on Soleste Westgate, a 529-unit apartment property in Lauderhill, Fla The Miami developer lined up $932 million of construction financing from Synovus Bank The six-story property is...
Dwight Capital has provided $292 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 126-unit Division Street Station apartment property in Portland, Ore The property, at 2595 SE 50th Ave, was...
United Overseas Bank has provided $514 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Assembly Innovation Park life-sciences property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The 12-story project, which will have 485,000 square...