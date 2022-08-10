Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer GI Partners has purchased a portfolio of five cybersecurity and defense buildings with 860,476 square feet in Northern Virginia for $220 million, or $25567/sf The San Francisco investment manager bought the properties through its...
PCCP LLC has provided $755 million of financing against the 286-unit Heirloom apartment property in Portland, Ore The loan allowed the property’s owner, NBP Capital, to refinance construction debt The property, which was completed last year,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report FirstBank has provided $7823 million of financing to facilitate Jason McCool’s $11175 million, or $302,845/unit, purchase of two apartment properties with a total of 369 units in Tempe, Ariz McCool,...
Dallas Business Journal Younger Partners has bought Crockett Row, with 282,334 square feet of retail and office space in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, for an undisclosed price The seller was not disclosed Crockett Row sits at the southeast corner of...
Dallas Morning News KKR & Co Inc has bought the two-building SouthPointe Business Park in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas The New York investment giant bought the 1 million-square-foot industrial property from Barings LLC, which had...
A venture of WC Smith and Anacostia Economic Development Corp has received $95 million in debt and equity for the construction of Terrace Manor, a 130-unit affordable-housing property in the Randle Heights area of Washington, DC The District of...
Commercial Property Executive Western Alliance Bank has provided $616 million of financing for the construction of Hatcher Industrial Park, a two-building property totaling 906,125 square feet in Glendale, Ariz A venture of Ryan Cos and Westcore...
Thorofare Capital Inc has provided $28 million for the construction of NuLu Yards, a 189-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The property is being developed by Weyland Ventures, a Louisville developer led by the Weyland family, whose...
Declining property prices, driven by higher capitalization rates, have prompted NexPoint Residential Trust Inc to pause its disposition efforts The Dallas REIT had planned to sell two apartment properties in Houston, but has decided to hold off for...