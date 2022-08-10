Log In or Subscribe to read more
Seniors Housing Business Comerica Bank has provided $70 million of financing for the construction of Avenida Folsom, a 154-unit age-restricted apartment property in Folsom, Calif Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of the...
AZ Big Media VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on VT 202, a two-building industrial property totaling 181,000 square feet in Phoenix The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property along 59th Avenue, south of Buckeye Road and north of...
PCCP LLC has provided $755 million of financing against the 286-unit Heirloom apartment property in Portland, Ore The loan allowed the property’s owner, NBP Capital, to refinance construction debt The property, which was completed last year,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report FirstBank has provided $7823 million of financing to facilitate Jason McCool’s $11175 million, or $302,845/unit, purchase of two apartment properties with a total of 369 units in Tempe, Ariz McCool,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Security Properties has paid $495 million, or $294,642/unit, for the 168-unit Sienna Pointe Apartments in Bend, Ore The Seattle investment manager purchased the property from a New Orleans investor group...
A venture of WC Smith and Anacostia Economic Development Corp has received $95 million in debt and equity for the construction of Terrace Manor, a 130-unit affordable-housing property in the Randle Heights area of Washington, DC The District of...
Thorofare Capital Inc has provided $28 million for the construction of NuLu Yards, a 189-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The property is being developed by Weyland Ventures, a Louisville developer led by the Weyland family, whose...
Multi-Housing News Graceada Partners has paid $309 million, or about $183,928/unit, for the 168-unit Tyner Ranch Apartments in Bakersfield, Calif The Modesto, Calif, company bought the residential property from Hardt Investments in a deal brokered...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Voya Investment Management LLC has provided $285 million of financing to facilitate Epic Investment Services’ $431 million, or $287,333/unit, purchase of the 150-unit Villatree apartment property in...