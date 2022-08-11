Log In or Subscribe to read more
Mile High CRE Dollar General is planning to build a 919,000-square-foot industrial property within HighPoint Elevated, a 55 million-sf complex in Aurora, Colo The discount retailer will build the property at the southeast corner of East 64th Avenue...
The Real Deal Bank of China has provided $412 million of financing against the 680-room JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort Hotel & Spa The loan, arranged by Newmark, allowed the property’s owner, Fontainebleau Development, to refinance a...
Commercial Observer Silverman Group has purchased a nine-property industrial portfolio with 372,000 square feet in Long Island, NY, for $76 million, or about $20430/sf Sherwood Equities sold the portfolio in a deal brokered by Cushman &...
Tampa Bay Business Journal The Feil Organization has bought the 393,649-square-foot Wells Fargo Center office building in downtown Tampa, Fla The purchase price was not disclosed A venture of Feldman Equities, New York Life Real Estate Investors and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Halpern Enterprises has paid $134 million, or about $17934/sf, for the 74,719-square-foot Inverness Plaza in Birmingham, Ala The Atlanta real estate firm bought the retail property from Branch Inverness Associates LP...
South Florida Business Journal Harry Bruder, trustee of the Genia Bruder Revocable Trust, has sold a pair of apartment properties with a total of 44 units in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla, for $225 million, or about $511,364/unit Companies managed by...
South Florida Business Journal Birge & Held has bought Lakeridge at the Moors, a 175-unit apartment property in Miami, for $5513 million, or about $315,029/unit The Indianapolis multifamily investor purchased the complex from ...
Seniors Housing Business Comerica Bank has provided $70 million of financing for the construction of Avenida Folsom, a 154-unit age-restricted apartment property in Folsom, Calif Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of the...
AZ Big Media VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on VT 202, a two-building industrial property totaling 181,000 square feet in Phoenix The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property along 59th Avenue, south of Buckeye Road and north of...