Atlantic Management Corp has lined up a total of $965 million of mortgage financing against a pair of industrial properties in the Boston suburb of Westborough, Mass The Framingham, Mass, investment manager, working through Newmark, placed a $705...
The Real Deal Bank of China has provided $412 million of financing against the 680-room JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort Hotel & Spa The loan, arranged by Newmark, allowed the property’s owner, Fontainebleau Development, to refinance a...
PCCP LLC has provided $755 million of financing against the 286-unit Heirloom apartment property in Portland, Ore The loan allowed the property’s owner, NBP Capital, to refinance construction debt The property, which was completed last year,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report FirstBank has provided $7823 million of financing to facilitate Jason McCool’s $11175 million, or $302,845/unit, purchase of two apartment properties with a total of 369 units in Tempe, Ariz McCool,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Security Properties has paid $495 million, or $294,642/unit, for the 168-unit Sienna Pointe Apartments in Bend, Ore The Seattle investment manager purchased the property from a New Orleans investor group...
A venture of WC Smith and Anacostia Economic Development Corp has received $95 million in debt and equity for the construction of Terrace Manor, a 130-unit affordable-housing property in the Randle Heights area of Washington, DC The District of...
Commercial Property Executive Western Alliance Bank has provided $616 million of financing for the construction of Hatcher Industrial Park, a two-building property totaling 906,125 square feet in Glendale, Ariz A venture of Ryan Cos and Westcore...
Thorofare Capital Inc has provided $28 million for the construction of NuLu Yards, a 189-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The property is being developed by Weyland Ventures, a Louisville developer led by the Weyland family, whose...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Voya Investment Management LLC has provided $285 million of financing to facilitate Epic Investment Services’ $431 million, or $287,333/unit, purchase of the 150-unit Villatree apartment property in...