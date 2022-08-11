Log In or Subscribe to read more
Securian Asset Management has provided $32 million of mortgage financing for a pair of office buildings with 320,000 square feet in Teaneck, NJ The St Paul, Minn, investment manager provided the loan on behalf of Minnesota Life Insurance Co The...
Atlantic Management Corp has lined up a total of $965 million of mortgage financing against a pair of industrial properties in the Boston suburb of Westborough, Mass The Framingham, Mass, investment manager, working through Newmark, placed a $705...
Orlando Business Journal Schmid Construction Inc has filed plans to develop a 16-building mixed-use project in Clermont, Fla, about 25 miles west of Orlando, Fla The Winter Green, Fla, developer wants to build the property on 113 acres along US...
Commercial Observer Silverman Group has purchased a nine-property industrial portfolio with 372,000 square feet in Long Island, NY, for $76 million, or about $20430/sf Sherwood Equities sold the portfolio in a deal brokered by Cushman &...
Tampa Bay Business Journal The Feil Organization has bought the 393,649-square-foot Wells Fargo Center office building in downtown Tampa, Fla The purchase price was not disclosed A venture of Feldman Equities, New York Life Real Estate Investors and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Halpern Enterprises has paid $134 million, or about $17934/sf, for the 74,719-square-foot Inverness Plaza in Birmingham, Ala The Atlanta real estate firm bought the retail property from Branch Inverness Associates LP...
South Florida Business Journal Harry Bruder, trustee of the Genia Bruder Revocable Trust, has sold a pair of apartment properties with a total of 44 units in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla, for $225 million, or about $511,364/unit Companies managed by...
South Florida Business Journal Birge & Held has bought Lakeridge at the Moors, a 175-unit apartment property in Miami, for $5513 million, or about $315,029/unit The Indianapolis multifamily investor purchased the complex from ...
PCCP LLC has provided $755 million of financing against the 286-unit Heirloom apartment property in Portland, Ore The loan allowed the property’s owner, NBP Capital, to refinance construction debt The property, which was completed last year,...