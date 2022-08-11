Log In or Subscribe to read more
A fund managed by DRA Advisors has partnered with retail specialist Pine Tree to pay $635 million, or $118/sf, for the Shops at CenterPoint, a 537,948-square-foot open-air shopping center in Grand Rapids, Mich The venture bought the 62-year-old...
Mile High CRE Target Corp has agreed to fully lease a 141,500-square-foot industrial property at the Prologis Broadway Distribution Center in Denver Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, owns the property, at 6300 North Broadway, and was...
Mile High CRE Dollar General is planning to build a 919,000-square-foot industrial property within HighPoint Elevated, a 55 million-sf complex in Aurora, Colo The discount retailer will build the property at the southeast corner of East 64th Avenue...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of Morguard has paid $133 million, or $380,000/unit, for Echelon Chicago, a 350-unit apartment property in downtown Chicago The Mississauga, Ontario, investor purchased the property from Crescent Heights...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report InTrust Property Group has paid $365 million, or $280,769/unit, for Paradise Palms, a 130-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Newport Beach, Calif, investor purchased the property from Ogden Capital...
Commercial Observer Silverman Group has purchased a nine-property industrial portfolio with 372,000 square feet in Long Island, NY, for $76 million, or about $20430/sf Sherwood Equities sold the portfolio in a deal brokered by Cushman &...
Tampa Bay Business Journal The Feil Organization has bought the 393,649-square-foot Wells Fargo Center office building in downtown Tampa, Fla The purchase price was not disclosed A venture of Feldman Equities, New York Life Real Estate Investors and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Halpern Enterprises has paid $134 million, or about $17934/sf, for the 74,719-square-foot Inverness Plaza in Birmingham, Ala The Atlanta real estate firm bought the retail property from Branch Inverness Associates LP...
South Florida Business Journal Harry Bruder, trustee of the Genia Bruder Revocable Trust, has sold a pair of apartment properties with a total of 44 units in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla, for $225 million, or about $511,364/unit Companies managed by...