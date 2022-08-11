Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orange County Business Journal An affiliate of Bridge Investment Group has paid $2835 million, or $369,140/unit, for Madison Park, a 768-unit apartment property in Anaheim, Calif The Salt Lake City investor purchased the property from MG Properties...
Mile High CRE Target Corp has agreed to fully lease a 141,500-square-foot industrial property at the Prologis Broadway Distribution Center in Denver Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, owns the property, at 6300 North Broadway, and was...
Orlando Business Journal Schmid Construction Inc has filed plans to develop a 16-building mixed-use project in Clermont, Fla, about 25 miles west of Orlando, Fla The Winter Green, Fla, developer wants to build the property on 113 acres along US...
Seniors Housing Business Comerica Bank has provided $70 million of financing for the construction of Avenida Folsom, a 154-unit age-restricted apartment property in Folsom, Calif Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of the...
AZ Big Media VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on VT 202, a two-building industrial property totaling 181,000 square feet in Phoenix The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property along 59th Avenue, south of Buckeye Road and north of...
Commercial Property Executive Western Alliance Bank has provided $616 million of financing for the construction of Hatcher Industrial Park, a two-building property totaling 906,125 square feet in Glendale, Ariz A venture of Ryan Cos and Westcore...
Thorofare Capital Inc has provided $28 million for the construction of NuLu Yards, a 189-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The property is being developed by Weyland Ventures, a Louisville developer led by the Weyland family, whose...
Multi-Housing News Graceada Partners has paid $309 million, or about $183,928/unit, for the 168-unit Tyner Ranch Apartments in Bakersfield, Calif The Modesto, Calif, company bought the residential property from Hardt Investments in a deal brokered...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has started work on Soleste Westgate, a 529-unit apartment property in Lauderhill, Fla The Miami developer lined up $932 million of construction financing from Synovus Bank The six-story property is...