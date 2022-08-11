Log In or Subscribe to read more
Mile High CRE Target Corp has agreed to fully lease a 141,500-square-foot industrial property at the Prologis Broadway Distribution Center in Denver Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, owns the property, at 6300 North Broadway, and was...
Mile High CRE Dollar General is planning to build a 919,000-square-foot industrial property within HighPoint Elevated, a 55 million-sf complex in Aurora, Colo The discount retailer will build the property at the southeast corner of East 64th Avenue...
STR and Tourism Economics, which late last year had projected that revenue per available room, a widely used performance metric for hotels, would fully recover in 2023, now expect it to fully recover, on a nominal basis, this year The latest...
Orlando Business Journal Schmid Construction Inc has filed plans to develop a 16-building mixed-use project in Clermont, Fla, about 25 miles west of Orlando, Fla The Winter Green, Fla, developer wants to build the property on 113 acres along US...
The Mortgage Bankers Association has renewed its lease for 34,560 square feet for its headquarters at 1919 M St NW in downtown Washington, DC The trade group, which was represented by Avison Young in negotiations, was able to save more than $42...
Seniors Housing Business Comerica Bank has provided $70 million of financing for the construction of Avenida Folsom, a 154-unit age-restricted apartment property in Folsom, Calif Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of the...
AZ Big Media VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on VT 202, a two-building industrial property totaling 181,000 square feet in Phoenix The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property along 59th Avenue, south of Buckeye Road and north of...
The Real Deal Ogden CAP Properties is renewing its 42,000-square-foot lease at 545 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan The real estate arm of the Milstein family is the largest tenant at the 139,540-sf building, which is owned by the Joseph E Marx Co...
Houston Business Journal Baker Botts LLP has renewed its lease for 172,301 square feet of office space at 910 Louisiana St in downtown Houston The law firm occupies eight floors at the 52-story office building It has been a tenant since the 12...