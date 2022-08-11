Log In or Subscribe to read more
Mile High CRE Target Corp has agreed to fully lease a 141,500-square-foot industrial property at the Prologis Broadway Distribution Center in Denver Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, owns the property, at 6300 North Broadway, and was...
The Real Deal Ogden CAP Properties is renewing its 42,000-square-foot lease at 545 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan The real estate arm of the Milstein family is the largest tenant at the 139,540-sf building, which is owned by the Joseph E Marx Co...
Houston Business Journal Baker Botts LLP has renewed its lease for 172,301 square feet of office space at 910 Louisiana St in downtown Houston The law firm occupies eight floors at the 52-story office building It has been a tenant since the 12...
Real Estate Weekly Edelman has renewed its 173,618-square-foot lease for another 15 years at 250 Hudson St in the Hudson Square section of Manhattan The public relations firm has been a tenant at the building for 13 years and occupies six floors of...
REJournalscom Stripmasters Services Inc, a painting and coating company, has agreed to lease 161,000 square feet at Decatur Commerce Park, a 649,000-sf industrial property in Decatur, Ill The property, at 2500 North 22nd St, has 36-foot clear...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 109 million square feet of office space was absorbed in Manhattan last month, marking the strongest month, in terms of absorption, since August 2021, according to Colliers Two of the...
South Florida Business Journal DO&CO has signed a lease for 269,000 square feet of industrial space near the Miami International Airport The Vienna-based company, which specializes in catering for airlines, sporting events and private parties,...
Dallas Morning News Three financial services companies have agreed to lease large chunks of Dallas-area office space totaling 21 million square feet Wells Fargo Bank has agreed to fully lease a two-building office project that’s being planned...
The Real Deal Law firm Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan has signed a 15-year lease for 27,000 square feet at 875 Third Ave in midtown Manhattan The law firm is moving from 48,000 sf it leases at 120 Broadway in the borough’s Financial District JLL...