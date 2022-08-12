Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York Post Mt Sinai Health System is considering selling two buildings bordering Manhattan’s Midtown South and Greenwich Village neighborhoods The buildings, at 218 Second Ave and 310 East 14th St, are part of the New York Eye and Ear...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Capstone Communities plans to break ground this month on a 198-unit build-to-rent townhome and cottage property in Tampa, Fla The Birmingham, Ala, residential developer recently paid $396 million for the proposed...
Austin Business Journal IDI Logistics is building a 465,660-square-foot industrial project in Round Rock, Texas, about 19 miles north of Austin, Texas The Atlanta developer plans to start work next month on the five-building project, dubbed Sunrise...
Austin Business Journal LV Collective has proposed building a 480-unit residential building in Atlanta The Austin, Texas, developer wants to construct the 37-story property on a nearly one-acre site along Peachtree Street and bounded by 4th and...
The hottest industrial markets in the country might see a softening in the years to come as tenants seek areas where rents are cheaper and space is more abundant That's according to Capital Economics, which only recently broadened its research...
Mile High CRE Dollar General is planning to build a 919,000-square-foot industrial property within HighPoint Elevated, a 55 million-sf complex in Aurora, Colo The discount retailer will build the property at the southeast corner of East 64th Avenue...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of Morguard has paid $133 million, or $380,000/unit, for Echelon Chicago, a 350-unit apartment property in downtown Chicago The Mississauga, Ontario, investor purchased the property from Crescent Heights...
Orlando Business Journal Schmid Construction Inc has filed plans to develop a 16-building mixed-use project in Clermont, Fla, about 25 miles west of Orlando, Fla The Winter Green, Fla, developer wants to build the property on 113 acres along US...
Seniors Housing Business Comerica Bank has provided $70 million of financing for the construction of Avenida Folsom, a 154-unit age-restricted apartment property in Folsom, Calif Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of the...