South Florida Business Journal Terra has lined up $230 million of construction financing for the development of a Target-anchored mixed-use project in Miami Apollo Global Management and Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies provided the financing The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Legacy Partners has been approved to build a 236-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Foster City, Calif, company will construct the six-story property at 623 East Seventh Ave It will have a mix of studio, one- and...
Charlotte Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has proposed building an apartment project with up to 350 units in Charlotte, NC The Charleston, SC, developer plans to build the property on a 1032-acre development site at South Tryon Street...
The Real Deal Laguna Point Properties has filed a lawsuit against Barry Shy for failing to disclose a threat of litigation from tenants as well as several defects at the five Los Angeles apartment properties it had purchased from him this past...
New York Post Mt Sinai Health System is considering selling two buildings bordering Manhattan’s Midtown South and Greenwich Village neighborhoods The buildings, at 218 Second Ave and 310 East 14th St, are part of the New York Eye and Ear...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Capstone Communities plans to break ground this month on a 198-unit build-to-rent townhome and cottage property in Tampa, Fla The Birmingham, Ala, residential developer recently paid $396 million for the proposed...
St Louis Post-Dispatch Pier Property Group has opened the Mill Creek Flats Luxury Apartments, a 105-unit property in St Louis The local developer broke ground on the property, at 812 South Theresa Ave, in January 2021 The $22 million development has...
Austin Business Journal IDI Logistics is building a 465,660-square-foot industrial project in Round Rock, Texas, about 19 miles north of Austin, Texas The Atlanta developer plans to start work next month on the five-building project, dubbed Sunrise...
Austin Business Journal LV Collective has proposed building a 480-unit residential building in Atlanta The Austin, Texas, developer wants to construct the 37-story property on a nearly one-acre site along Peachtree Street and bounded by 4th and...