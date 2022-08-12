Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Terra has lined up $230 million of construction financing for the development of a Target-anchored mixed-use project in Miami Apollo Global Management and Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies provided the financing The...
Priderock Capital Partners has paid $1646 million, or $257,188/unit, for Halstead Manchester, a 640-unit apartment property in Manchester, NH The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, investment manager bought the property from DSF Group of Boston, which had...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Legacy Partners has been approved to build a 236-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Foster City, Calif, company will construct the six-story property at 623 East Seventh Ave It will have a mix of studio, one- and...
Charlotte Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has proposed building an apartment project with up to 350 units in Charlotte, NC The Charleston, SC, developer plans to build the property on a 1032-acre development site at South Tryon Street...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northland has acquired Preserve West, a 318-unit apartment property in Madison, Wis While the purchase price could not be learned immediately, the property was appraised in 2020 at a value of $391 million,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Capstone Communities plans to break ground this month on a 198-unit build-to-rent townhome and cottage property in Tampa, Fla The Birmingham, Ala, residential developer recently paid $396 million for the proposed...
Orlando Business Journal Albany Road Real Estate Partners has bought Challenger South I and II, a two-building office property in Orlando, Fla The Boston private equity firm acquired the 147,000-square-foot property, on 15 acres at 12600 Challenger...
Austin Business Journal LV Collective has proposed building a 480-unit residential building in Atlanta The Austin, Texas, developer wants to construct the 37-story property on a nearly one-acre site along Peachtree Street and bounded by 4th and...
Dallas Morning News Waterton has purchased the 434-unit Mission Gate Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The identity of the seller and the purchase price were not known Mission Gate, with 13 buildings at 8025 Ohio Drive, was built in...