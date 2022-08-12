Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Safehold Inc and iStar Inc, as expected, have agreed to merge in a deal that brings in MSD Partners as a substantial investor and moves Safehold closer to achieving an A credit rating Safehold, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nearly 60 percent of respondents to a survey by Trepp Inc expect the Consumer Price Index, a commonly used measure of inflation, to increase by levels approaching 10 percent for the year In addition, 50...
The hottest industrial markets in the country might see a softening in the years to come as tenants seek areas where rents are cheaper and space is more abundant That's according to Capital Economics, which only recently broadened its research...
Mile High CRE Target Corp has agreed to fully lease a 141,500-square-foot industrial property at the Prologis Broadway Distribution Center in Denver Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, owns the property, at 6300 North Broadway, and was...
STR and Tourism Economics, which late last year had projected that revenue per available room, a widely used performance metric for hotels, would fully recover in 2023, now expect it to fully recover, on a nominal basis, this year The latest...
The Mortgage Bankers Association has renewed its lease for 34,560 square feet for its headquarters at 1919 M St NW in downtown Washington, DC The trade group, which was represented by Avison Young in negotiations, was able to save more than $42...
The Real Deal Ogden CAP Properties is renewing its 42,000-square-foot lease at 545 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan The real estate arm of the Milstein family is the largest tenant at the 139,540-sf building, which is owned by the Joseph E Marx Co...
Houston Business Journal Baker Botts LLP has renewed its lease for 172,301 square feet of office space at 910 Louisiana St in downtown Houston The law firm occupies eight floors at the 52-story office building It has been a tenant since the 12...
Declining property prices, driven by higher capitalization rates, have prompted NexPoint Residential Trust Inc to pause its disposition efforts The Dallas REIT had planned to sell two apartment properties in Houston, but has decided to hold off for...