Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of American Landmark Apartments has bought the 224-unit Glen at Cypress Creek apartment property in North Lauderdale, Fla, for $605 million, or about $270,089/unit An ownership group consisting of David N...
Priderock Capital Partners has paid $1646 million, or $257,188/unit, for Halstead Manchester, a 640-unit apartment property in Manchester, NH The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, investment manager bought the property from DSF Group of Boston, which had...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Legacy Partners has been approved to build a 236-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Foster City, Calif, company will construct the six-story property at 623 East Seventh Ave It will have a mix of studio, one- and...
Charlotte Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has proposed building an apartment project with up to 350 units in Charlotte, NC The Charleston, SC, developer plans to build the property on a 1032-acre development site at South Tryon Street...
Rentvcom A venture of Crow Holdings Capital and Panattoni Development Co is breaking ground soon on FRED310, a four-building industrial property with 23 million square feet in Frederickson, Wash The property will be constructed at the intersection...
New York Post Mt Sinai Health System is considering selling two buildings bordering Manhattan’s Midtown South and Greenwich Village neighborhoods The buildings, at 218 Second Ave and 310 East 14th St, are part of the New York Eye and Ear...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Capstone Communities plans to break ground this month on a 198-unit build-to-rent townhome and cottage property in Tampa, Fla The Birmingham, Ala, residential developer recently paid $396 million for the proposed...
Orlando Business Journal Albany Road Real Estate Partners has bought Challenger South I and II, a two-building office property in Orlando, Fla The Boston private equity firm acquired the 147,000-square-foot property, on 15 acres at 12600 Challenger...
St Louis Post-Dispatch Pier Property Group has opened the Mill Creek Flats Luxury Apartments, a 105-unit property in St Louis The local developer broke ground on the property, at 812 South Theresa Ave, in January 2021 The $22 million development has...