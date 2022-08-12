Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York Post Mt Sinai Health System is considering selling two buildings bordering Manhattan’s Midtown South and Greenwich Village neighborhoods The buildings, at 218 Second Ave and 310 East 14th St, are part of the New York Eye and Ear...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Capstone Communities plans to break ground this month on a 198-unit build-to-rent townhome and cottage property in Tampa, Fla The Birmingham, Ala, residential developer recently paid $396 million for the proposed...
St Louis Post-Dispatch Pier Property Group has opened the Mill Creek Flats Luxury Apartments, a 105-unit property in St Louis The local developer broke ground on the property, at 812 South Theresa Ave, in January 2021 The $22 million development has...
Austin Business Journal LV Collective has proposed building a 480-unit residential building in Atlanta The Austin, Texas, developer wants to construct the 37-story property on a nearly one-acre site along Peachtree Street and bounded by 4th and...
Dallas Morning News Waterton has purchased the 434-unit Mission Gate Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The identity of the seller and the purchase price were not known Mission Gate, with 13 buildings at 8025 Ohio Drive, was built in...
Dallas Morning News Blumenfeld Development Group has bought Tradepoint 20/45, a 418,000-square-foot warehouse in Dallas The Syosset, NY, company purchased the industrial building from its developer, Champion Partners of Dallas The sales price was...
The hottest industrial markets in the country might see a softening in the years to come as tenants seek areas where rents are cheaper and space is more abundant That's according to Capital Economics, which only recently broadened its research...
Mile High CRE Dollar General is planning to build a 919,000-square-foot industrial property within HighPoint Elevated, a 55 million-sf complex in Aurora, Colo The discount retailer will build the property at the southeast corner of East 64th Avenue...
Orlando Business Journal Schmid Construction Inc has filed plans to develop a 16-building mixed-use project in Clermont, Fla, about 25 miles west of Orlando, Fla The Winter Green, Fla, developer wants to build the property on 113 acres along US...