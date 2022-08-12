Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northland has acquired Preserve West, a 318-unit apartment property in Madison, Wis While the purchase price could not be learned immediately, the property was appraised in 2020 at a value of $391 million,...
Orlando Business Journal Albany Road Real Estate Partners has bought Challenger South I and II, a two-building office property in Orlando, Fla The Boston private equity firm acquired the 147,000-square-foot property, on 15 acres at 12600 Challenger...
Austin Business Journal IDI Logistics is building a 465,660-square-foot industrial project in Round Rock, Texas, about 19 miles north of Austin, Texas The Atlanta developer plans to start work next month on the five-building project, dubbed Sunrise...
Dallas Morning News Waterton has purchased the 434-unit Mission Gate Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The identity of the seller and the purchase price were not known Mission Gate, with 13 buildings at 8025 Ohio Drive, was built in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nearly 60 percent of respondents to a survey by Trepp Inc expect the Consumer Price Index, a commonly used measure of inflation, to increase by levels approaching 10 percent for the year In addition, 50...
Orange County Business Journal An affiliate of Bridge Investment Group has paid $2835 million, or $369,140/unit, for Madison Park, a 768-unit apartment property in Anaheim, Calif The Salt Lake City investor purchased the property from MG Properties...
A fund managed by DRA Advisors has partnered with retail specialist Pine Tree to pay $635 million, or $118/sf, for the Shops at CenterPoint, a 537,948-square-foot open-air shopping center in Grand Rapids, Mich The venture bought the 62-year-old...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of Morguard has paid $133 million, or $380,000/unit, for Echelon Chicago, a 350-unit apartment property in downtown Chicago The Mississauga, Ontario, investor purchased the property from Crescent Heights...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report InTrust Property Group has paid $365 million, or $280,769/unit, for Paradise Palms, a 130-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Newport Beach, Calif, investor purchased the property from Ogden Capital...