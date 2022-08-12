Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom A venture of Crow Holdings Capital and Panattoni Development Co is breaking ground soon on FRED310, a four-building industrial property with 23 million square feet in Frederickson, Wash The property will be constructed at the intersection...
Orange County Business Journal An affiliate of Bridge Investment Group has paid $2835 million, or $369,140/unit, for Madison Park, a 768-unit apartment property in Anaheim, Calif The Salt Lake City investor purchased the property from MG Properties...
Mile High CRE Target Corp has agreed to fully lease a 141,500-square-foot industrial property at the Prologis Broadway Distribution Center in Denver Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, owns the property, at 6300 North Broadway, and was...
Mile High CRE Dollar General is planning to build a 919,000-square-foot industrial property within HighPoint Elevated, a 55 million-sf complex in Aurora, Colo The discount retailer will build the property at the southeast corner of East 64th Avenue...
Seniors Housing Business Comerica Bank has provided $70 million of financing for the construction of Avenida Folsom, a 154-unit age-restricted apartment property in Folsom, Calif Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of the...
AZ Big Media VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on VT 202, a two-building industrial property totaling 181,000 square feet in Phoenix The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property along 59th Avenue, south of Buckeye Road and north of...
Commercial Property Executive Western Alliance Bank has provided $616 million of financing for the construction of Hatcher Industrial Park, a two-building property totaling 906,125 square feet in Glendale, Ariz A venture of Ryan Cos and Westcore...
Multi-Housing News Graceada Partners has paid $309 million, or about $183,928/unit, for the 168-unit Tyner Ranch Apartments in Bakersfield, Calif The Modesto, Calif, company bought the residential property from Hardt Investments in a deal brokered...
The Registry Killian Pacific has broken ground on Ninebark, a 246-unit apartment property in Washougal, Wash The Portland, Ore, developer is building the property at the intersection of Front and South Second streets, along Washington’s border...