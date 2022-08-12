Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Terra has lined up $230 million of construction financing for the development of a Target-anchored mixed-use project in Miami Apollo Global Management and Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies provided the financing The...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of American Landmark Apartments has bought the 224-unit Glen at Cypress Creek apartment property in North Lauderdale, Fla, for $605 million, or about $270,089/unit An ownership group consisting of David N...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northland has acquired Preserve West, a 318-unit apartment property in Madison, Wis While the purchase price could not be learned immediately, the property was appraised in 2020 at a value of $391 million,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Capstone Communities plans to break ground this month on a 198-unit build-to-rent townhome and cottage property in Tampa, Fla The Birmingham, Ala, residential developer recently paid $396 million for the proposed...
Orlando Business Journal Albany Road Real Estate Partners has bought Challenger South I and II, a two-building office property in Orlando, Fla The Boston private equity firm acquired the 147,000-square-foot property, on 15 acres at 12600 Challenger...
Dallas Morning News Waterton has purchased the 434-unit Mission Gate Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The identity of the seller and the purchase price were not known Mission Gate, with 13 buildings at 8025 Ohio Drive, was built in...
Dallas Morning News Blumenfeld Development Group has bought Tradepoint 20/45, a 418,000-square-foot warehouse in Dallas The Syosset, NY, company purchased the industrial building from its developer, Champion Partners of Dallas The sales price was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nearly 60 percent of respondents to a survey by Trepp Inc expect the Consumer Price Index, a commonly used measure of inflation, to increase by levels approaching 10 percent for the year In addition, 50...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northmarq has arranged $4458 million of financing to facilitate MF Asset Management’s purchase of Peaks at Redington, a 301-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz Last month, the Beverly Hills,...