Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom Friedman Real Estate has paid $46 million, or $3740/sf, for four industrial buildings with a total of 123 million square feet in Waterford, Mich, and Liverpool, NY The Farmington Hills, Mich, company purchased the portfolio in a...
Declining property prices, driven by higher capitalization rates, have prompted NexPoint Residential Trust Inc to pause its disposition efforts The Dallas REIT had planned to sell two apartment properties in Houston, but has decided to hold off for...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Safehold Inc, which iStar Inc took public five years ago, is in talks to merge with its former parent Safehold, which specializes in buying and structuring ground leases, said a special committee of its...
Inline store sales at the 44 shopping malls owned by Macerich Co increased in the second quarter by 76 percent from a year ago, to $860/sf That's the highest-ever store sales level recorded by the REIT and is 11 percent greater than levels reached...
South Florida Business Journal Federal Realty Investment Trust has purchased the 392,000-square-foot Shops at Pembroke Gardens retail property in Pembroke Pines, Fla, for $1805 million, or about $46046/sf The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Davlyn Investments has paid $655 million, or $355,978/unit, for the 184-unit Aviara apartment property in Las Vegas The San Diego investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Acacia...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust, which owns 171 apartment properties with 58,425 units, primarily in the country’s Sunbelt region, continued to benefit from migration to its markets In the second quarter, 203...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pebblebook Hotel Trust sold its 208-room Marker San Francisco hotel to Stockdale Capital Partners for $77 million, or $370,192/room It had completed the property’s sale in late June, but the buyer at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report UDR Inc has reduced its 2022 apartment acquisition goal to $208 million from $600 million The Highlands Ranch, Colo, REIT, which has a portfolio of 181 apartment properties with 58,328 units throughout the...