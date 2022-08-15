Log In or Subscribe to read more
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has launched a proprietary platform to originate a variety of financing products against affordable-housing properties It's teamed on the effort with Morgan Properties, among the country's largest owners of apartment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Parkway Inc is working to get the maturity date of the $465 million CMBS loan against its Greenway Plaza office complex in Houston extended The loan, securitized through GS Mortgage Securities Corp,...
Associated Bank has provided $6753 million of financing for the construction of Summerwell Maple Grove, a 220-unit apartment property in Maple Grove, Minn Greystar is developing the property at 15400 105th Ave North, about 17 miles northwest of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $10317 million CMBS loan against the Coastland Center shopping mall in Naples, Fla, has transferred to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors because it’s expected to default at its November...
JLL Real Estate Capital has provided $262 million of Freddie Mac financing against a portfolio of six apartment properties with 1,494 units owned by Carter Multifamily The seven-year loans, which carry floating rates, were arranged by JLL Capital...
South Florida Business Journal Terra has lined up $230 million of construction financing for the development of a Target-anchored mixed-use project in Miami Apollo Global Management and Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies provided the financing The...
Priderock Capital Partners has paid $1646 million, or $257,188/unit, for Halstead Manchester, a 640-unit apartment property in Manchester, NH The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, investment manager bought the property from DSF Group of Boston, which had...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Capstone Communities plans to break ground this month on a 198-unit build-to-rent townhome and cottage property in Tampa, Fla The Birmingham, Ala, residential developer recently paid $396 million for the proposed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northmarq has arranged $4458 million of financing to facilitate MF Asset Management’s purchase of Peaks at Redington, a 301-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz Last month, the Beverly Hills,...