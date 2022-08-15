Log In or Subscribe to read more
363,000-SF Retail Center in Chula Vista, Calif, Sells for $478Mln Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gershman Properties has paid $478 million, or $13168/sf, for the Shops at Eastlake Terraces, a 363,300-square-foot retail center in Chula...
Interstate Equities Corp has paid $93 million, or $567,073/unit, for the Vines at Riverpark, a 164-unit apartment property in Oxnard, Calif The Los Altos, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Champion Real Estate Co of Los Angeles,...
South Florida Business Journal Clarion Partners has bought the 67,872-square-foot USA Self Storage facility at 1217 SW First Ave in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $2291 million, or about $33755/unit The New York investment manager purchased the property...
Kaufman & Jacobs LLC has paid $45 million, or $23214/unit, for Tel-Twelve Place, a 193,850-square-foot retail center in Southfield, Mich, which is 20 miles northwest of downtown Detroit The Chicago investment firm purchased the property from RPT...
Langdon Park Capital has paid $486 million, or $352,174/unit, for the 138-unit apartment property at 1829 East Workman Ave in the Los Angeles suburb of West Covina, Calif The Los Angeles investor, founded last year by Malcolm Johnson, a former...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of American Landmark Apartments has bought the 224-unit Glen at Cypress Creek apartment property in North Lauderdale, Fla, for $605 million, or about $270,089/unit An ownership group consisting of David N...
Priderock Capital Partners has paid $1646 million, or $257,188/unit, for Halstead Manchester, a 640-unit apartment property in Manchester, NH The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, investment manager bought the property from DSF Group of Boston, which had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northland has acquired Preserve West, a 318-unit apartment property in Madison, Wis While the purchase price could not be learned immediately, the property was appraised in 2020 at a value of $391 million,...
Orlando Business Journal Albany Road Real Estate Partners has bought Challenger South I and II, a two-building office property in Orlando, Fla The Boston private equity firm acquired the 147,000-square-foot property, on 15 acres at 12600 Challenger...