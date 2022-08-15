Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kaufman & Jacobs LLC has paid $45 million, or $23214/unit, for Tel-Twelve Place, a 193,850-square-foot retail center in Southfield, Mich, which is 20 miles northwest of downtown Detroit The Chicago investment firm purchased the property from RPT...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of American Landmark Apartments has bought the 224-unit Glen at Cypress Creek apartment property in North Lauderdale, Fla, for $605 million, or about $270,089/unit An ownership group consisting of David N...
Priderock Capital Partners has paid $1646 million, or $257,188/unit, for Halstead Manchester, a 640-unit apartment property in Manchester, NH The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, investment manager bought the property from DSF Group of Boston, which had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northland has acquired Preserve West, a 318-unit apartment property in Madison, Wis While the purchase price could not be learned immediately, the property was appraised in 2020 at a value of $391 million,...
Orlando Business Journal Albany Road Real Estate Partners has bought Challenger South I and II, a two-building office property in Orlando, Fla The Boston private equity firm acquired the 147,000-square-foot property, on 15 acres at 12600 Challenger...
Dallas Morning News Waterton has purchased the 434-unit Mission Gate Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The identity of the seller and the purchase price were not known Mission Gate, with 13 buildings at 8025 Ohio Drive, was built in...
Dallas Morning News Blumenfeld Development Group has bought Tradepoint 20/45, a 418,000-square-foot warehouse in Dallas The Syosset, NY, company purchased the industrial building from its developer, Champion Partners of Dallas The sales price was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nearly 60 percent of respondents to a survey by Trepp Inc expect the Consumer Price Index, a commonly used measure of inflation, to increase by levels approaching 10 percent for the year In addition, 50...
Orange County Business Journal An affiliate of Bridge Investment Group has paid $2835 million, or $369,140/unit, for Madison Park, a 768-unit apartment property in Anaheim, Calif The Salt Lake City investor purchased the property from MG Properties...