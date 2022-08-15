Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Parkway Inc is working to get the maturity date of the $465 million CMBS loan against its Greenway Plaza office complex in Houston extended The loan, securitized through GS Mortgage Securities Corp,...
Crain’s New York Business Community Access has started work on Baez Place, a 154-unit affordable-housing project in the Bronx, NY The Manhattan nonprofit is developing the property at 1861 Carter Ave in the borough’s Claremont...
South Florida Business Journal BH Group is constructing a 30-story residential building on a 196-acre development site at 2261 NE 164th St in North Miami Beach, Fla The Aventura, Fla, developer recently bought the site from a company managed by...
ACORE Capital has provided $1275 million of financing against 77 Water St, a 546,803-square-foot office building in lower Manhattan Proceeds from the five-year loan, arranged by Eastdil Secured, will be used to upgrade the property, including its...
Associated Bank has provided $6753 million of financing for the construction of Summerwell Maple Grove, a 220-unit apartment property in Maple Grove, Minn Greystar is developing the property at 15400 105th Ave North, about 17 miles northwest of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $10317 million CMBS loan against the Coastland Center shopping mall in Naples, Fla, has transferred to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors because it’s expected to default at its November...
JLL Real Estate Capital has provided $262 million of Freddie Mac financing against a portfolio of six apartment properties with 1,494 units owned by Carter Multifamily The seven-year loans, which carry floating rates, were arranged by JLL Capital...
Dallas Morning News Centurion American Development Group has plans to build a nine-story apartment building in downtown Dallas The Farmers Branch, Texas, developer is constructing the property on a vacant development site at Commerce and Harwood...
Milhaus has broken ground on a 226-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The Indianapolis developer is building the property between State Line Road and Bell Street, about four miles south of the city’s downtown It expects the project to...