Dallas Morning News Centurion American Development Group has plans to build a nine-story apartment building in downtown Dallas The Farmers Branch, Texas, developer is constructing the property on a vacant development site at Commerce and Harwood...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Properties completed 19 million square feet of leasing during the second quarter, up 160 percent from the first quarter and substantially more than its average second-quarter volume “The second...
Austin Business Journal IDI Logistics is building a 465,660-square-foot industrial project in Round Rock, Texas, about 19 miles north of Austin, Texas The Atlanta developer plans to start work next month on the five-building project, dubbed Sunrise...
Dallas Morning News Waterton has purchased the 434-unit Mission Gate Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The identity of the seller and the purchase price were not known Mission Gate, with 13 buildings at 8025 Ohio Drive, was built in...
Dallas Morning News Blumenfeld Development Group has bought Tradepoint 20/45, a 418,000-square-foot warehouse in Dallas The Syosset, NY, company purchased the industrial building from its developer, Champion Partners of Dallas The sales price was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nearly 60 percent of respondents to a survey by Trepp Inc expect the Consumer Price Index, a commonly used measure of inflation, to increase by levels approaching 10 percent for the year In addition, 50...
The hottest industrial markets in the country might see a softening in the years to come as tenants seek areas where rents are cheaper and space is more abundant That's according to Capital Economics, which only recently broadened its research...
Mile High CRE Target Corp has agreed to fully lease a 141,500-square-foot industrial property at the Prologis Broadway Distribution Center in Denver Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, owns the property, at 6300 North Broadway, and was...
The Mortgage Bankers Association has renewed its lease for 34,560 square feet for its headquarters at 1919 M St NW in downtown Washington, DC The trade group, which was represented by Avison Young in negotiations, was able to save more than $42...