AZ Big Media DPMG Galveston LLC has broken ground on Chandler Corporate Industrial Center II, an 86,286-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Phoenix developer is building the property at the southwest corner of McClintock Drive and...
Dallas Morning News Jacobson Co has bought the Atlantica, a 217-unit apartment property in Burleson, Texas, about 18 miles south of Fort Worth, Texas The Los Angeles investor acquired the five-building complex from its developer, Sovereign...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has launched a proprietary platform to originate a variety of financing products against affordable-housing properties It's teamed on the effort with Morgan Properties, among the country's largest owners of apartment...
Crain’s New York Business Community Access has started work on Baez Place, a 154-unit affordable-housing project in the Bronx, NY The Manhattan nonprofit is developing the property at 1861 Carter Ave in the borough’s Claremont...
South Florida Business Journal BH Group is constructing a 30-story residential building on a 196-acre development site at 2261 NE 164th St in North Miami Beach, Fla The Aventura, Fla, developer recently bought the site from a company managed by...
Dallas Morning News Beckett Collectibles has relocated its Dallas-area headquarters into a 100,000-square-foot office and showroom building in Plano, Texas The sports memorabilia and collectibles company is taking its space at 2700 Summit Ave, near...
Dallas Morning News Centurion American Development Group has plans to build a nine-story apartment building in downtown Dallas The Farmers Branch, Texas, developer is constructing the property on a vacant development site at Commerce and Harwood...
Milhaus has broken ground on a 226-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The Indianapolis developer is building the property between State Line Road and Bell Street, about four miles south of the city’s downtown It expects the project to...
South Florida Business Journal Terra has lined up $230 million of construction financing for the development of a Target-anchored mixed-use project in Miami Apollo Global Management and Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies provided the financing The...