Federal Realty Investment Trust has paid $536 million, or $25047/sf, for Scottsdale Forum, a 214,000-square-foot office building in Scottsdale, Ariz The Bethesda, Md, REIT purchased the property from CapRidge Partners, which had acquired it in 2018...
Dallas Morning News Kalterra Capital Partners has started work on The Fitzgerald, a 184-unit apartment property in Waxahachie, Texas, about 30 miles north of Dallas The property is being built just east of US Highway 287 and will include a swimming...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Harbor Group International has paid $180 million, or $517,241/unit, for three apartment properties with 348 units in Long Beach, Calif The Norfolk, Va, investment manager purchased the...
363,000-SF Retail Center in Chula Vista, Calif, Sells for $478Mln Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gershman Properties has paid $478 million, or $13168/sf, for the Shops at Eastlake Terraces, a 363,300-square-foot retail center in Chula...
Interstate Equities Corp has paid $93 million, or $567,073/unit, for the Vines at Riverpark, a 164-unit apartment property in Oxnard, Calif The Los Altos, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Champion Real Estate Co of Los Angeles,...
South Florida Business Journal Clarion Partners has bought the 67,872-square-foot USA Self Storage facility at 1217 SW First Ave in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $2291 million, or about $33755/unit The New York investment manager purchased the property...
Dallas Morning News Beckett Collectibles has relocated its Dallas-area headquarters into a 100,000-square-foot office and showroom building in Plano, Texas The sports memorabilia and collectibles company is taking its space at 2700 Summit Ave, near...
Dallas Morning News Centurion American Development Group has plans to build a nine-story apartment building in downtown Dallas The Farmers Branch, Texas, developer is constructing the property on a vacant development site at Commerce and Harwood...
Kaufman & Jacobs LLC has paid $45 million, or $23214/unit, for Tel-Twelve Place, a 193,850-square-foot retail center in Southfield, Mich, which is 20 miles northwest of downtown Detroit The Chicago investment firm purchased the property from RPT...