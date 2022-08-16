Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Parkway Inc is working to get the maturity date of the $465 million CMBS loan against its Greenway Plaza office complex in Houston extended The loan, securitized through GS Mortgage Securities Corp,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $10317 million CMBS loan against the Coastland Center shopping mall in Naples, Fla, has transferred to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors because it’s expected to default at its November...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $6508 million CMBS loan against the Southland Center Mall in the Detroit suburb of Taylor, Mich, defaulted at its maturity last month The loan is the second largest in the collateral pool for...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined by a mere 035 percent in July, to $2915 billion, marking the smallest monthly decline since January 2021 While the volume of retail and hotel loans continued to decline, the volume of office...
Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the $4924 million class A-S, to Ba2 from Baa3, of Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust, 2013-C11, because of the losses it expects the bond class to suffer, as well as the increased risk...
Inline store sales at the 44 shopping malls owned by Macerich Co increased in the second quarter by 76 percent from a year ago, to $860/sf That's the highest-ever store sales level recorded by the REIT and is 11 percent greater than levels reached...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Philadelphia 76ers professional basketball team’s plans for a new arena in the city’s downtown area will affect the Fashion District retail complex that was redeveloped in late 2019 The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Midland Loan Services has placed the $12 million CMBS loan against 130 Bowery, a 32,700-square-foot retail property in Manhattan, on the sales block It’s hired B6 Real Estate Advisors of New York to...
REBusinessOnline First National Realty Partners has bought Heritage Park, a 167,000-square-foot retail center in Suisan City, Calif Terms of the deal were not disclosed The property is encumbered by a $27 million loan that’s securitized...