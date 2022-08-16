Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Castle Lanterra Properties has sold Azure and Baypoint, two apartment properties totaling 570 units in Corpus Christi, Texas The purchase price was undisclosed Sundance Bay bought the Azure, with 220 units at 7221 South Staples St...
Denver Business Journal Curtis Capital Group has paid $23 million, or $353,846/unit, for Nuvo Modern Rentals, a 65-unit apartment property in Denver The Bellevue, Wash, investment firm purchased the property from Baron Properties of Denver The...
Publix Super Markets Inc has paid $3605 million, or $297/sf, for Osceola Village, a 121,445-square-foot retail center in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla The Lakeland, Fla, grocery chain bought the property, which it anchors, from East...
REJournalscom Caller Properties has paid $2145 million, or $17345/sf, for the 123,664-square foot retail center at the intersection of 72nd and Pacific streets in Omaha, Neb The Lexington, Ky, company purchased the property NewStreet Properties,...
South Florida Business Journal American Landmark Apartments has sold the EnV, a 316-unit property in Hollywood, Fla, for $6956 million, or about $220,127/unit The Tampa, Fla, multifamily investor sold the property to an affiliate of Phoenix Realty...
Charlotte Business Journal Doma Vida Investments has paid $12 million, or about $16667/sf, for the two-building Floyd Smith Office Park in Charlotte, NC The local company acquired the 72,000-square-foot property from an affiliate of Speedway...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Starwood Capital Group has purchased The Sands at Clearwater, a 240-unit apartment property in Clearwater, Fla, for $669 million, or $278,750/unit The Miami Beach, Fla, investment giant lined up a $1436 million loan from...
Federal Realty Investment Trust has paid $536 million, or $25047/sf, for Scottsdale Forum, a 214,000-square-foot office building in Scottsdale, Ariz The Bethesda, Md, REIT purchased the property from CapRidge Partners, which had acquired it in 2018...
Dallas Morning News Jacobson Co has bought the Atlantica, a 217-unit apartment property in Burleson, Texas, about 18 miles south of Fort Worth, Texas The Los Angeles investor acquired the five-building complex from its developer, Sovereign...