Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Castle Lanterra Properties has sold Azure and Baypoint, two apartment properties totaling 570 units in Corpus Christi, Texas The purchase price was undisclosed Sundance Bay bought the Azure, with 220 units at 7221 South Staples St...
Denver Business Journal Curtis Capital Group has paid $23 million, or $353,846/unit, for Nuvo Modern Rentals, a 65-unit apartment property in Denver The Bellevue, Wash, investment firm purchased the property from Baron Properties of Denver The...
Staley Point Capital has paid $33 million, or nearly $454/sf, for 1020 Mildred St, a 72,768-square-foot distribution facility in Ontario, Calif The two-story building, which was constructed in 2018, is within the Mission Grove Business Park, which...
Publix Super Markets Inc has paid $3605 million, or $297/sf, for Osceola Village, a 121,445-square-foot retail center in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla The Lakeland, Fla, grocery chain bought the property, which it anchors, from East...
REJournalscom Caller Properties has paid $2145 million, or $17345/sf, for the 123,664-square foot retail center at the intersection of 72nd and Pacific streets in Omaha, Neb The Lexington, Ky, company purchased the property NewStreet Properties,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Trammell Crow Residential has submitted plans to build a 267-unit apartment building in St Petersburg, Fla The Dallas developer wants to construct the seven-story property along the 1700 block of Central Avenue in the...
South Florida Business Journal American Landmark Apartments has sold the EnV, a 316-unit property in Hollywood, Fla, for $6956 million, or about $220,127/unit The Tampa, Fla, multifamily investor sold the property to an affiliate of Phoenix Realty...
South Florida Business Journal Trinsic Residential Group has lined up $99 million of construction financing for Aura North Miami Beach, a 373-unit apartment project in North Miami Beach, Fla The Dallas developer is building the property on 28 acres...
Charlotte Business Journal Doma Vida Investments has paid $12 million, or about $16667/sf, for the two-building Floyd Smith Office Park in Charlotte, NC The local company acquired the 72,000-square-foot property from an affiliate of Speedway...