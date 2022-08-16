Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal American Landmark Apartments has sold the EnV, a 316-unit property in Hollywood, Fla, for $6956 million, or about $220,127/unit The Tampa, Fla, multifamily investor sold the property to an affiliate of Phoenix Realty...
South Florida Business Journal Trinsic Residential Group has lined up $99 million of construction financing for Aura North Miami Beach, a 373-unit apartment project in North Miami Beach, Fla The Dallas developer is building the property on 28 acres...
Charlotte Business Journal Doma Vida Investments has paid $12 million, or about $16667/sf, for the two-building Floyd Smith Office Park in Charlotte, NC The local company acquired the 72,000-square-foot property from an affiliate of Speedway...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Starwood Capital Group has purchased The Sands at Clearwater, a 240-unit apartment property in Clearwater, Fla, for $669 million, or $278,750/unit The Miami Beach, Fla, investment giant lined up a $1436 million loan from...
AZ Big Media DPMG Galveston LLC has broken ground on Chandler Corporate Industrial Center II, an 86,286-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Phoenix developer is building the property at the southwest corner of McClintock Drive and...
Dallas Morning News Kalterra Capital Partners has started work on The Fitzgerald, a 184-unit apartment property in Waxahachie, Texas, about 30 miles north of Dallas The property is being built just east of US Highway 287 and will include a swimming...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has launched a proprietary platform to originate a variety of financing products against affordable-housing properties It's teamed on the effort with Morgan Properties, among the country's largest owners of apartment...
Crain’s New York Business Community Access has started work on Baez Place, a 154-unit affordable-housing project in the Bronx, NY The Manhattan nonprofit is developing the property at 1861 Carter Ave in the borough’s Claremont...
South Florida Business Journal BH Group is constructing a 30-story residential building on a 196-acre development site at 2261 NE 164th St in North Miami Beach, Fla The Aventura, Fla, developer recently bought the site from a company managed by...