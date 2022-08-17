Log In or Subscribe to read more
Yield PRO A joint venture of TruAmerica Multifamily and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management has lined up $641 million of financing for its purchase of the 325-unit Arbors at Carrollwood apartment property in Tampa, Fla An undisclosed bank...
Mesirow has provided $275 million of long-term financing against the 605,897-square-foot office building at 300 E St SW in Washington, DC, that serves as the headquarters of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or NASA The loan allowed...
JLL Capital Market has secured $4945 million of financing for the construction of Flagstaff Elkwood, a 224-unit apartment property in Flagstaff, Ariz An unnamed commercial bank provided the loan to Wexford Developments of Calgary, Alberta, which is...
South Florida Business Journal Trinsic Residential Group has lined up $99 million of construction financing for Aura North Miami Beach, a 373-unit apartment project in North Miami Beach, Fla The Dallas developer is building the property on 28 acres...
An affiliate of Illinois National Bank has provided $235 million of financing for the construction of Terraces at Wildhorse Village, a 70-unit apartment property in Chesterfield, Mo Northmarq arranged the five-year loan from the Springfield, Ill,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lincoln National Life Insurance Co has provided $25 million of financing to facilitate Pacific Urban Investors’ $69 million, or $511,111/unit, purchase of 2900 on First, a 135-unit apartment property...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has launched a proprietary platform to originate a variety of financing products against affordable-housing properties It's teamed on the effort with Morgan Properties, among the country's largest owners of apartment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Parkway Inc is working to get the maturity date of the $465 million CMBS loan against its Greenway Plaza office complex in Houston extended The loan, securitized through GS Mortgage Securities Corp,...
ACORE Capital has provided $1275 million of financing against 77 Water St, a 546,803-square-foot office building in lower Manhattan Proceeds from the five-year loan, arranged by Eastdil Secured, will be used to upgrade the property, including its...