Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusinessOnline REM Acquisitions has paid $582 million, or about $204,930/unit, for the 284-unit Avenue 33 Apartments in Stockbridge, Ga Peak Capital Partners sold the property and was represented in the deal by GREA Avenue 33 has one-, two- and...
Yield PRO Denholtz Properties has bought the 5150 JB Drive Apartments, a 384-unit property in Murfreesboro, Tenn The seller and purchase price were undisclosed The property, at 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive, was built in 2020 and is about 32 miles...
Cincinnati Business Courier BC Wood Properties has paid $546 million, or $12715/sf, for a pair of retail centers with 429,400 square feet in Newport, Ky The Lexington, Ky, company purchased the properties from an affiliate of Albanese Cormier...
South Florida Business Journal Legacy Residential Group has bought the 88-unit Stirling Village apartment property in Hollywood, Fla, for $1743 million, or about $198,068/unit The Miami multifamily investor purchased the complex from a company...
A division of FSO Capital Partners has paid $445 million, or $252,840/unit, for the 176-unit Sonoma Valley Apartments in Apache Junction, Ariz The Phoenix private equity firm purchased the property from an affiliate of ReNUE Properties Ltd of...
A venture of the Keith Corp and Kiel Group has sold a 310,238-square-foot industrial building in Shoemakersville, Pa, for $545 million, or $17567/sf JLL Capital Markets marketed the property, at 323 Logistics Drive, on behalf of the venture The...
Commercial Observer Slate Real Estate Capital has provided a $147 million loan against three self-storage properties in the New York City boroughs of the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens The loan was arranged by Meridian Capital Group for the...
JVM Realty Corp has paid $39 million, or $222,857/unit, for the 175-unit Bevy Apartments in Brown Deer, Wis The sales price was first reported by the Milwaukee Business Journal The Oak Brook, Ill, investment manager purchased the property from...
The Real Deal Colony Hills Capital has purchased the 339-unit Royce at Trumbull apartment complex in Trumbull, Conn, for $101 million, or $297,935/unit The Wilbraham, Mass, investment manager bought the property, at 100 Avalon Gates, from a venture...