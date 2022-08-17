Log In or Subscribe to read more
A division of FSO Capital Partners has paid $445 million, or $252,840/unit, for the 176-unit Sonoma Valley Apartments in Apache Junction, Ariz The Phoenix private equity firm purchased the property from an affiliate of ReNUE Properties Ltd of...
A venture of the Keith Corp and Kiel Group has sold a 310,238-square-foot industrial building in Shoemakersville, Pa, for $545 million, or $17567/sf JLL Capital Markets marketed the property, at 323 Logistics Drive, on behalf of the venture The...
JVM Realty Corp has paid $39 million, or $222,857/unit, for the 175-unit Bevy Apartments in Brown Deer, Wis The sales price was first reported by the Milwaukee Business Journal The Oak Brook, Ill, investment manager purchased the property from...
The Real Deal Colony Hills Capital has purchased the 339-unit Royce at Trumbull apartment complex in Trumbull, Conn, for $101 million, or $297,935/unit The Wilbraham, Mass, investment manager bought the property, at 100 Avalon Gates, from a venture...
Multi-Housing News Castle Lanterra Properties has sold Azure and Baypoint, two apartment properties totaling 570 units in Corpus Christi, Texas The purchase price was undisclosed Sundance Bay bought the Azure, with 220 units at 7221 South Staples St...
Denver Business Journal Curtis Capital Group has paid $23 million, or $353,846/unit, for Nuvo Modern Rentals, a 65-unit apartment property in Denver The Bellevue, Wash, investment firm purchased the property from Baron Properties of Denver The...
Staley Point Capital has paid $33 million, or nearly $454/sf, for 1020 Mildred St, a 72,768-square-foot distribution facility in Ontario, Calif The two-story building, which was constructed in 2018, is within the Mission Grove Business Park, which...
Publix Super Markets Inc has paid $3605 million, or $297/sf, for Osceola Village, a 121,445-square-foot retail center in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla The Lakeland, Fla, grocery chain bought the property, which it anchors, from East...
REJournalscom Caller Properties has paid $2145 million, or $17345/sf, for the 123,664-square foot retail center at the intersection of 72nd and Pacific streets in Omaha, Neb The Lexington, Ky, company purchased the property NewStreet Properties,...